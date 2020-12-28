Amino Network 1-Day Volume Hits $15,770.00 (AMIO)

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Amino Network token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and MXC. Over the last week, Amino Network has traded 64.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Amino Network has a market cap of $15,034.18 and $15,770.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Amino Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00046773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.43 or 0.00304170 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00029179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015544 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.68 or 0.02172250 BTC.

Amino Network Profile

AMIO is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,165,287 tokens. The official website for Amino Network is www.amino.world. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amino Network

Amino Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and MXC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amino Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amino Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amino Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amino Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.