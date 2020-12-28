Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Holdings Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,581,643 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 79,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.85% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 21,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $746,000.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.12 on Monday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $2.98.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. It is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. The company's product pipeline includes Ampion, which is in phase III clinical trial, is an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

