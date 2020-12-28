Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.10

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 208637 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMRS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.35 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.21.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $34.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.76 million. On average, research analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,890,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,780 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 13,158,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,769,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,720 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 1,008.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,900,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,333,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,720 shares in the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

