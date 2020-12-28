Analysts Anticipate Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.16). Golden Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($4.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.63) to ($4.37). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.89 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%.

GDEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $20.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $568.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. Golden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 293.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

