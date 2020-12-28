Analysts Anticipate Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Hanesbrands reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hanesbrands.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HBI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

In related news, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $30,667.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,227 shares in the company, valued at $440,300.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,213,767.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,612.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,646 shares of company stock worth $1,278,668. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Burney Co. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 11.1% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 432,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 43,302 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 26.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 23,783 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at about $885,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.61. 7,027,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,412,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $17.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanesbrands (HBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.