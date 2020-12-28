Analysts Anticipate Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is $0.47. Harley-Davidson posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.77. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.57.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $37.10. The stock had a trading volume of 813,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,766. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $41.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.62.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $3,169,468.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,393.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

