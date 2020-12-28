Analysts Anticipate Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.53. Holly Energy Partners posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The business had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

Shares of HEP traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $13.48. 6,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,455. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.73. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $24.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEP. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

