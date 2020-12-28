Analysts Anticipate Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) to report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Li Auto’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Li Auto will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Li Auto.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $20.60 to $60.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.10 to $45.60 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LI traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,586,785. Li Auto has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $47.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.04.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Li Auto (LI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.