Analysts Anticipate Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.34 Million

Analysts expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) to post sales of $27.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.81 million to $37.90 million. Madison Square Garden Sports posted sales of $628.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 95.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full-year sales of $355.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $296.47 million to $391.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $732.78 million, with estimates ranging from $697.60 million to $775.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Sports.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $57.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.87 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative net margin of 11.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%.

MSGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MSGS traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.33. The stock had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,247. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 0.98. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1-year low of $140.15 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.65.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.