Analysts Anticipate WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to Post $0.61 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to report $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for WesBanco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.58. WesBanco posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WesBanco.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.76 million.

WSBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of WesBanco from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.42.

In other news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $308,880.00. Also, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 7,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $212,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,324 shares in the company, valued at $999,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,920 shares of company stock worth $872,848. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WesBanco in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSBC stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.14. 8,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,979. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $38.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.04.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WesBanco (WSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.