Analysts Expect ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) to Post -$0.39 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) will report earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.35). The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($1.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ALX Oncology.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALXO. Zacks Investment Research raised ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ALX Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $88.64 on Monday. ALX Oncology has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $117.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.98.

In related news, Director G. Walmsley Graham purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth about $245,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $761,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

