Analysts Expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) will post sales of $80.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings. AnaptysBio posted sales of $3.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,566.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will report full year sales of $95.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $39.39 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $69.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AnaptysBio.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15).

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANAB shares. BidaskClub lowered AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Truist upped their target price on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush raised AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AnaptysBio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,223,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,544,000 after buying an additional 148,310 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 4.0% during the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,773,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,415,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,618,000 after purchasing an additional 141,543 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 408,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 223.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 237,809 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio stock opened at $22.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $608.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.20. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $31.28.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

