Analysts Expect Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) to Post $0.22 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) will post $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bright Scholar Education’s earnings. Bright Scholar Education posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Scholar Education will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.65 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bright Scholar Education.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $95.24 million during the quarter. Bright Scholar Education had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEDU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Scholar Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Bright Scholar Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Shares of BEDU stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.84. The stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,384. Bright Scholar Education has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 3.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Bright Scholar Education by 1.4% in the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,794,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,688,000 after acquiring an additional 64,257 shares in the last quarter.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service company, operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services; and Chinese government-mandated curriculum services for students.

