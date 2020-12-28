Equities analysts expect ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) to post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ClearPoint Neuro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.14). ClearPoint Neuro posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ClearPoint Neuro.

ClearPoint Neuro (NYSE:CLPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on ClearPoint Neuro from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of CLPT stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,945. ClearPoint Neuro has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearPoint Neuro stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of ClearPoint Neuro at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

