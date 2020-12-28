Analysts Expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Will Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) will announce $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. Installed Building Products posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.79 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IBP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Benchmark lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.15.

In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $81,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,188.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vikas Verma sold 35,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $3,898,025.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,121 shares of company stock valued at $7,866,850 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. 62.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock traded down $3.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.11. 112,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,020. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.46 and its 200 day moving average is $90.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.86. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $121.67.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

