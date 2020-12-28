Analysts Expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) to Post $0.19 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. Magic Software Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $94.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.50 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MGIC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $5,385,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 332.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 40,663 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $436,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 186.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 23,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 30.2% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 87,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $15.28 on Friday. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average is $13.36. The company has a market capitalization of $747.79 million, a PE ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 1.31.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

