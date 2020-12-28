Analysts Expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to Announce $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Perficient reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,348. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Perficient has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44.

In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 12,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $517,346.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,127.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy C. Pechloff purchased 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.84 per share, with a total value of $40,186.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,952 shares in the company, valued at $202,239.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,170 shares of company stock worth $1,893,277 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Perficient during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Perficient during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Perficient during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Perficient by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,131 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

