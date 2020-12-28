Analysts Expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to Post $2.57 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to post $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.76. The Home Depot posted earnings per share of $2.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full year earnings of $11.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $12.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.23 to $13.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Home Depot.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. BidaskClub upgraded The Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.71.

Shares of HD stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $270.73. 99,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,778,518. The Home Depot has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $291.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $45,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 201.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 34.0% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

