Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Cintas (CTAS)

Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/23/2020 – Cintas had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $261.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/23/2020 – Cintas had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $360.00 to $405.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/23/2020 – Cintas had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northcoast Research.

12/23/2020 – Cintas had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $323.00 to $365.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Cintas had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $380.00 to $405.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

CTAS stock opened at $338.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $369.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $355.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.14.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.28%.

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $23,145,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter valued at about $599,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Cintas by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 398.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 43.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 14.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

