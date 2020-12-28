Analysts Set Biffa plc (BIFF.L) (LON:BIFF) Target Price at GBX 245

Shares of Biffa plc (BIFF.L) (LON:BIFF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 245 ($3.20).

BIFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on shares of Biffa plc (BIFF.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Biffa plc (BIFF.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Biffa plc (BIFF.L) alerts:

Shares of BIFF traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 233 ($3.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Biffa plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 165.40 ($2.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 314 ($4.10). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 232.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 215.89. The company has a market capitalization of £710.29 million and a PE ratio of -34.26.

Biffa plc (BIFF.L) Company Profile

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Biffa plc (BIFF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biffa plc (BIFF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.