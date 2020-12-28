Analysts Set Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Target Price at $38.04

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.04.

BOWFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $40.00 to $41.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of BOWFF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.20. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.89. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.50.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.22 million during the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 25.54%.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

