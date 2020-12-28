Analysts Set Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) PT at $11.13

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

In related news, Director Regina Lowrie sold 11,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $99,779.12. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 114.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 339,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 181,349 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 22,641 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 32.6% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 7.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. 44.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CHMI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.52. The stock had a trading volume of 207,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,305. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $16.02.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 78.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.34%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is presently 53.73%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

