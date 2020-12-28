Analysts Set Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Target Price at $21.14

Shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.14.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intersect ENT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Intersect ENT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intersect ENT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of Intersect ENT stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. Intersect ENT has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $752.54 million, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 11.28 and a quick ratio of 10.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.71.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The business had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Intersect ENT’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 206.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

