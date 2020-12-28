Analysts Set MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) PT at $3.00

Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on MNKD shares. BidaskClub lowered MannKind from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

In other MannKind news, insider Alejandro Galindo bought 34,602 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 398,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,959.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 333,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,471 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 9.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,469,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 132,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

MannKind stock opened at $3.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 2.34. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MannKind will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

