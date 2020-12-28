Analysts Set OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OCFT) PT at $22.19

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OCFT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCFT. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the third quarter worth about $27,195,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth about $10,316,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 774,385.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 542,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after buying an additional 542,070 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,167,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,600,000.

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,701. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $28.80.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $127.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.19 million.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

