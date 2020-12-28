Analysts Set Piper Sandler Companies (NASDAQ:PIPR) Price Target at $89.00

Piper Sandler Companies (NASDAQ:PIPR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PIPR shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PIPR traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $100.90. The stock had a trading volume of 386 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,075. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $106.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.63.

Piper Sandler Companies (NASDAQ:PIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $303.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.07 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

