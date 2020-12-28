Analysts Set Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN) Target Price at GBX 509.90

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 509.90 ($6.66).

STAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 589 ($7.70) price target on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of LON:STAN opened at GBX 472.60 ($6.17) on Friday. Standard Chartered PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 726.20 ($9.49). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 450.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 412.43. The company has a market capitalization of £14.92 billion and a PE ratio of 20.55.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

