Analysts Set Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) PT at $19.67

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

SUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

In other news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $152,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,706.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph S. Cantie bought 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $100,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,818.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 6.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 189,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Summit Materials by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 31,157 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,668,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964,258 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Summit Materials by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 268,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000.

NYSE SUM opened at $19.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.49. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $645.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

