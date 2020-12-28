Analysts Set Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target at $227.64

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $227.64.

Several analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Mizuho reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synopsys from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $256.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,924. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $260.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.44, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $2,096,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at $5,169,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,204 shares of company stock worth $10,807,224 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 115.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,426,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,258,000 after buying an additional 762,921 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,846,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,505,134,000 after buying an additional 685,575 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 568.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 631,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,048,000 after buying an additional 536,678 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $93,939,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 21.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,757,000 after buying an additional 424,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

