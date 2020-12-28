Analysts Set Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) PT at $24.91

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.91.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tapestry from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tapestry from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Tapestry from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,085 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 2.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,095 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 8.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.6% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 38,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,511 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR opened at $30.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.94.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.36. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

