Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Lazard (LAZ)

12/16/2020 – Lazard is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Lazard was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Lazard have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Also, the company has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters for as many misses. Lazard's cost-control measures are likely to aid the long-term growth opportunities. Further, diverse assets under management (AUM) mix are a positive for the company. Also, the company's robust balance sheet makes it less vulnerable to credit risk and leads to lesser likelihood of default in case of any economic downturn. However, significant dependence on overseas revenues and a steady rise in net outflows are woes. Also, growing uncertainty in the markets and economic slowdown might hurt merger and acquisition (M&A) deals and volumes, adversely impacting advisory revenues in the quarters ahead.”

12/14/2020 – Lazard was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $39.00.

12/11/2020 – Lazard was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

LAZ stock opened at $41.60 on Monday. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.64.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $569.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAZ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lazard by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,292,000 after buying an additional 58,375 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazard by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lazard by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,776,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazard by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,739,000 after buying an additional 210,213 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

