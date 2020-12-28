Analyzing Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) & Oliveda International (OTCMKTS:OLVI)

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) and Oliveda International (OTCMKTS:OLVI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Fluent alerts:

22.2% of Fluent shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Fluent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fluent and Oliveda International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluent $281.68 million 1.47 -$1.75 million ($0.02) -270.50 Oliveda International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Oliveda International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fluent.

Volatility & Risk

Fluent has a beta of 2.97, meaning that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oliveda International has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Fluent and Oliveda International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluent 0 0 2 0 3.00 Oliveda International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fluent currently has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential downside of 12.20%. Given Fluent’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fluent is more favorable than Oliveda International.

Profitability

This table compares Fluent and Oliveda International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluent 0.97% 2.97% 2.05% Oliveda International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fluent beats Oliveda International on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc. provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Oliveda International

Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc. Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.