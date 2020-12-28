AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,905 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AngioDynamics by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,985,000 after purchasing an additional 51,315 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,056,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,983,000 after purchasing an additional 240,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after acquiring an additional 79,301 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,229,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after acquiring an additional 22,670 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 39.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 921,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,119,000 after purchasing an additional 259,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics stock opened at $14.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.88. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.87.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 62.90%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AngioDynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO).

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.