Anyswap (ANY) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $711,138.00

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 19.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Anyswap token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and $711,138.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded 38.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00023987 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00144550 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00212856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.59 or 0.00614991 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00330683 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00018030 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00056880 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,188,876 tokens. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap.

Anyswap Token Trading

