apM Coin Market Cap Hits $5.02 Million (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, apM Coin has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar. One apM Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. apM Coin has a total market capitalization of $5.02 million and $404,808.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00045793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.86 or 0.00297691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00016234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00028508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

APM is a token. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com. apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin.

apM Coin Token Trading

apM Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

