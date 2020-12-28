Apollon Limassol Hits One Day Volume of $613,173.00 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Apollon Limassol has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $613,173.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded up 204.1% against the US dollar. One Apollon Limassol token can now be purchased for about $11.03 or 0.00040720 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005260 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005110 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00026483 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Apollon Limassol (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,010 tokens. The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency. The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en.

Apollon Limassol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

