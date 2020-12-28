Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $96.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $82.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.79.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT opened at $85.33 on Monday. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.21. The firm has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.