AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Sets New 1-Year High at $137.09

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $137.09 and last traded at $137.09, with a volume of 539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.70.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AptarGroup from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.57.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $759.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total transaction of $278,863.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $519,474.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 2,830.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the third quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

