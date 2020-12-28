AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 130,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,642,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in IVERIC bio by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,767,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in IVERIC bio by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in IVERIC bio by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,481,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IVERIC bio by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,927,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,699 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.

In other news, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $66,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 3,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $25,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $6.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $622.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

