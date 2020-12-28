AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.3% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 425,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,683,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 53.4% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 75.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 57.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $214.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.57.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $175.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.52. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.06 and a 12-month high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

