AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,084 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,278 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of SunCoke Energy worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXC. UBS Group AG increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 120.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,803 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 38,120 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 11.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 332.8% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 79,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 19.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,316 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 30,720 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $4.24 on Monday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.65.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunCoke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

