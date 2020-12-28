AQR Capital Management LLC Has $716,000 Stock Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,153 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brooks Automation by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,082,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,697,000 after buying an additional 94,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,000,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,929,000 after acquiring an additional 398,462 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 8.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,935,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,425,000 after acquiring an additional 297,984 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 5.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,848,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,043,000 after acquiring an additional 213,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,666,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,985,000 after purchasing an additional 18,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

BRKS stock opened at $74.56 on Monday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $77.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 84.73 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.05 and a 200 day moving average of $53.27.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $240,676.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,966.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robin Vacha sold 6,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $451,833.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,842.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,974. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BRKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stephens raised Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.22.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

