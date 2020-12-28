AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,362 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.3% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Charles Albright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $800,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,178.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,976,770. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EDIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $83.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.46. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $96.45. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.01 and a beta of 1.83.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The company had revenue of $62.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. Editas Medicine’s revenue was up 1532.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

