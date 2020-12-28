AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,383 Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iStar were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STAR. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iStar by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of iStar by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iStar during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iStar during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iStar by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iStar alerts:

Shares of iStar stock opened at $14.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.71. iStar Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.67.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.24. iStar had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iStar Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is 11.80%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STAR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iStar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

About iStar

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.