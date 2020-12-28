ARAW (ARAW) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 92.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. ARAW has a total market capitalization of $14,568.62 and $7.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARAW token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Hotbit. During the last week, ARAW has traded 91.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00046024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.41 or 0.00310158 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00029455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00015323 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.69 or 0.02133719 BTC.

ARAW (ARAW) is a token. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 tokens. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io.

ARAW can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

