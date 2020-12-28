ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) Plans Jan 21 Dividend of $0.06

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) announced a jan 21 dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) stock opened at C$6.05 on Monday. ARC Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$2.42 and a 12-month high of C$8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a PE ratio of -3.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.95.

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$272.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 0.1806 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James set a C$8.50 target price on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.63.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

