Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Reaches New 12-Month High at $293.50

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $293.50 and last traded at $291.72, with a volume of 5426 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $288.84.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANET. Evercore ISI upgraded Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. FBN Securities raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.64.

The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.85.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.50, for a total value of $156,583.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,271.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.61, for a total value of $413,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,619.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,131 shares of company stock valued at $53,963,330 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,889,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 57.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 15.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 51,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,831,000 after purchasing an additional 37,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

