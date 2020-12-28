Arqma (ARQ) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,149.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Arqma coin can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Arqma has a total market cap of $41,536.71 and $4,149.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arqma has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,129.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $739.22 or 0.02724838 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.00 or 0.00486557 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.61 or 0.01347650 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.55 or 0.00606536 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.90 or 0.00253976 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00022182 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 13,747,179 coins and its circulating supply is 7,702,635 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

