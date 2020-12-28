Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 599,530 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.31% of Ashford Hospitality Trust worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,573,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 1,493,455 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 942,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 129,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on AHT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.12.

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $125.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $29.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($9.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($15.30) by $6.04. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

