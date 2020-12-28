Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) to report $1.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aspira Women’s Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30 million. Aspira Women’s Health also reported sales of $1.31 million in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will report full-year sales of $4.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.51 million to $4.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.62 million, with estimates ranging from $5.63 million to $7.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aspira Women’s Health.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AWH shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

NASDAQ:AWH traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.39. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $622.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.73 and a beta of 3.22.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

